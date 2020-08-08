Boyd didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 17-13 extra-innings win over the Pirates, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Making his first trip to the mound since July 29 after Detroit's series against St. Louis was postponed, Boyd had difficulty locating his pitches. The southpaw threw 58 of 95 offerings for strikes, and when he did get the ball over the plate, he caught too much of it. Boyd has yet to find the ace-level form he's flashed the last two seasons, but his 13:5 K:BB through 14.2 innings at least suggests his 9.20 ERA and 1.91 WHIP are due for some major regression. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday, at home against the White Sox.