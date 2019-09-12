Boyd (8-11) took the loss after surrendering four runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Boyd gave up a two-run home run in the first inning, followed by another two-run blast in the third on the way to a 10-4 loss. He's now 2-2 over his last four starts, and he sits with a 4.54 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 228:47 K:BB over 176.1 innings this season.