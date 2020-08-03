Boyd will not make his scheduled start Tuesday against St. Louis as the series has been postponed due to the Cardinals' coronavirus outbreak, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
13 members of the Cardinals organization have tested positive for the virus, including seven players. The Tigers have yet to announce their rotation plans for their weekend series in Pittsburgh, which remains on the schedule, but Boyd presumably will start Friday's game.
