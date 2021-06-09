Boyd improved to 3-6 on the season after limiting the Mariners to one unearned run over six innings in the Tigers' 5-3 victory Tuesday. He scattered six hits and a walk and struck out three in the 97-pitch start.

Aside from a bumpy second inning in which he allowed two hits and gave up a run on a Jonathan Schoop fielding error, Boyd was otherwise on cruise control during the outing. The Tigers staked him to an early 3-0 lead after one inning, and that would be all the support Boyd would need to silence the Seattle bats. He retired the final seven batters he faced before turning the game over to the relief crew, which was able to maintain the Tigers' lead.