Boyd was scratched from his start Tuesday in Cleveland for personal reasons, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Boyd will be away from the team for a few days for a family matter. It's not yet clear if he'll be skipped entirely or will simply see his start pushed back by a few days. The Tigers haven't announced their plans to cover for Boyd's absence, but they've temporarily gone to a six-man rotation with Tyler Alexander starting Monday, so they could simply slide the rest of their starters up a day to pitch on standard rest.