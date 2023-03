Boyd will not start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays as scheduled, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The Tigers have yet to announce a reason for the move, but it's certainly possible it's injury-related. The lefty hasn't pitched like he's hurt this spring, posting an excellent 21:3 K:BB in 13 innings, but he missed most of last season due to elbow issues.