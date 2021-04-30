Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Boyd (knee) is likely to miss his start next week but may not require a trip to the injured list, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hinch didn't have an official update but indicate the early returns were positive after the left-hander was pulled from Thursday's start with left knee tendinitis. Even if Boyd doesn't end up on the shelf, he could still end up missing only the one start since the Tigers have a scheduled off day the next two Mondays.