Boyd will start Friday against the Pirates, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Boyd had been scheduled to start Tuesday against St. Louis, but that entire four-game midweek series was scrapped due to the Cardinals' coronavirus outbreak. The Tigers will use the unexpected days off to reset their rotation, going with their Opening Day starter for their first day back in action. Boyd has failed to impress in either of his first two starts of the season, allowing eight runs on 15 hits over 10 innings of work.