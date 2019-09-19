Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Set to start Sunday
Boyd (personal) has rejoined the team and will start Sunday against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
He attended the funeral of his paternal grandfather earlier this week but rejoined the team Thursday. Boyd has a 5.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 30.1 innings over his last five starts.
