Boyd (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a loss to the Reds on Friday.
This line is disappointing and it could have been worse. Boyd allowed five straight hitters to reach base -- walk, single, HBP, HBP, single -- before he recorded his first out. The lefty managed to limit the damage to two runs in that first inning, but he later gave up a homer to Joey Votto and the swing-and-miss stuff was just not there in this one. Fortunately, Boyd is in good position to bounce back with a home start against Kansas City next on the docket.
