Boyd allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk across four innings of work in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Boyd surrendered a leadoff home run but settled in nicely after that and looked sharp while tossing 60 pitches. He now has seven strikeouts across his last seven Grapefruit League innings, which is right in line with the 9.0 K/9 he registered in 12 starts last season, and he has a spring ERA of 2.00. If the lefty can get closer to his 2019 K/9 of 11.6 this year, he should once again be a solid fantasy asset, even if he doesn't deliver a great ERA or win total.