Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said that Boyd will be the team's Opening Day starter, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Boyd missed an intrasquad outing Tuesday, noting that he was kept out of the stadium due to testing protocol. There was some thought that this delay in his throwing schedule could make him unavailable for Opening Day, but the lefty said he'd pitch on short rest next week to get back on track for the July 24 opener.
