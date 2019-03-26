Boyd is slated to start the second game of the season for the Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers recently confirmed Jordan ZImmermann will start the season opener in Toronto and Boyd will follow in the second game Friday. The lefty led the team in starts, quality starts, wins and strikeouts in 2018, and while he doesn't project as the most exciting fantasy option, he should at least have a pretty firm grip on his rotation spot.

