Boyd's scheduled start against the Red Sox on Monday was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Boyd figures to start one of the games, though it remains to be seen which one. Through four starts this season, Boyd owns a 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB over 24.1 innings.