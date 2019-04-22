Boyd will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This was expected after Boyd's scheduled start Monday was pushed back by a day due to inclement weather in Boston. The southpaw has impressed through four starts this season (2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB over 24.1 innings) and will look to keep things rolling Tuesday.