Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader
Boyd will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This was expected after Boyd's scheduled start Monday was pushed back by a day due to inclement weather in Boston. The southpaw has impressed through four starts this season (2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB over 24.1 innings) and will look to keep things rolling Tuesday.
More News
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Start vs. Red Sox postponed•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Earns win with quality start•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Fans career-high 13 against Yanks•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Fans 10 in loss•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Slated to start second•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....