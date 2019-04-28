Boyd will still start Sunday for the Tigers after Saturday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Saturday's Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago was postponed due to wintry weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 3. Boyd will stay on his regular schedule and start as planned Sunday, as the Tigers can use off days on Monday and Thursday to get their rotation lined up next week. The lefty has been off to a good start this season, with a 3.16 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through five starts (31.1 innings).