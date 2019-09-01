Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Strikes out 11 in win
Boyd (7-10) struck out 11 but allowed five runs on six hits with one walk to earn a victory against the Twins on Saturday.
Boy, talk about a mixed bag. Boyd punched out 11 hitters, which is his most in nearly two months, but he also tied a season high by allowing four homers, and yet, he also won. This is basically a microcosm of his 2019 season, as Boyd has yielded 36 home runs and struck out 219 batters with a 4.58 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 165 innings this year. Boyd will pitch next at the Royals on Thursday.
