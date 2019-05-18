Boyd (4-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across 6.1 innings while taking a loss against the Athletics on Saturday.

The 28-year-old struck out at least eight batters for the third time in his last five outings, but the long ball hurt him once again. After yielding only two homers in his first seven starts, Boyd has tossed up five bombs in the past 16.1 innings. That's raised his ERA more than half a run. He is 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 60.2 innings this season. Boyd is scheduled to start next at the Mets on Friday.