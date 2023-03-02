Boyd allowed one run on two hits and a walk across two innings of work in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Boyd was making his spring debut and it was his first action with the Tigers since 2021, when he made 15 starts and recorded a 3.89 ERA. The lefty missed part of that season and most of 2022 due to a flexor tendon surgery, so Detroit will likely be cautious with him this season. Boyd has some strikeout upside, though he's certainly not without risk for fantasy managers due to his injury history.