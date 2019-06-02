Boyd allowed three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks across five innings during a no-decision against the Braves on Sunday.

The left-hander needed the Tigers offense to stage a late comeback in order to avoid a loss, but Boyd posted at least seven strikeouts and no more than one walk for the four straight start. His 6.5 K/BB, which is in the top three in the American League, is a major reason why Boyd is experiencing a breakout season. Boyd is 5-4 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 77.2 innings this season. Last year, Boyd had a 4.39 ERA with a 3.1 K/BB. He will make his next start against the Twins on Saturday.