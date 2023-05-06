Boyd (2-2) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six without issuing a walk in six innings, earning the win Friday over the Cardinals.

This was Boyd's longest start of the season, though he was moderately efficient with 87 pitches (60 strikes). He's allowed more than three runs just once in six outings, and this is the first time in 2023 he hasn't walked a batter. The southpaw now has a 5.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 30.2 innings this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Mariners next week.