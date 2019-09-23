Boyd (9-11) gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six through five innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Boyd allowed two runs in the first inning, but he delivered three scoreless frames before surrendering another run in his last inning. The long ball continues to be a problem for Boyd, as he has allowed a league-leading 39 home runs. The 28-year-old has a 4.57 ERA with 234 strikeouts through 32 starts this season. Boyd is scheduled to make his next start in the first game of a doubleheader against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.