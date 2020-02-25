Boyd took the loss in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, allowing a solo home run and a walk across two innings of work. He struck out three.

The outing was a microcosm of Boyd's 2019 campaign, as he gave up plenty of home runs (39, second most in the league) but also racked up the strikeouts (238 in 185.1 innings pitched). The southpaw continues to show glimpses of brilliance, but he's yet to sustain it across a full season. He'll line up as Detroit's unquestioned ace heading into 2020 and will look to improve his consistency on the mound.