Boyd allowed one run across three innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He gave up three hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Boyd is off to a solid start this spring, allowing just one run through five innings of work with four strikeouts. It would be nice to see the lefty begin generating more strikeouts in his upcoming Grapefruit League starts, as his K/9 fell to 9.0 last season after sitting at 11.6 in 2019. If Boyd can get the whiffs back up, he should be able to maintain fantasy value even if he struggles with his ratios and wins.