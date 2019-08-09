Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Struggles in no-decision
Boyd allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over 2.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 10-8 win over the Royals. He struck out just one.
It's been a tale of two seasons for Boyd, who had a 2.85 ERA across his first 12 starts of the year. Since then, Boyd has a 5.56 ERA across his subsequent 12 starts. The 188 strikeouts in 140.2 innings are nice, but the lefty has generally looked more like a solid starter rather than a true ace. He'll look for better results in his next scheduled start Aug. 15 against the Mariners.
