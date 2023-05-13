Boyd (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks over 1.1 innings during a 9-2 loss to the Mariners. He struck out one.

Boyd couldn't find any rhythm Friday and was pulled after just 55 pitches with Seattle already up 6-0 in the second inning. The poor outing elevated the left-hander's ERA to 6.47 through seven starts (32 innings) and snapped his four-game streak of completing at least five innings. Boyd will look to get back on track next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set in Washington.