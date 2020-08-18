Boyd (0-3) allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across four innings to take the loss Monday against the White Sox.

Boyd started the game in abysmal fashion, surrendering back-to-back home runs to Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada. After allowing another home run to Anderson in the second inning, Boyd did settle in to retire the final seven batters he faced. On a positive note, Boyd also racked up 16 swinging strikes on 90 total pitches to put together his best strikeout performance of the season. However, to be effective, he has to find a way to keep in the yard as he has now allowed 3.1 HR/9, which has led to a horrific 9.64 ERA across 23.1 innings. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, currently projected to come Saturday at Cleveland.