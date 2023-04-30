Boyd (1-2) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, surrendering six runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Detroit jumped on the veteran southpaw for four runs in the second inning before a two-run homer by light-hitting Ryan McKenna in the sixth chased Boyd from the game. It's the first time in five starts this season he's given up more than three runs, but Boyd is beginning to have trouble keeping the ball in the yard, as he's served up four home runs in his last 15.2 innings. He'll take a 5.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB through 24.2 frames into his next outing, which could come next weekend in St. Louis.