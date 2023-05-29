Boyd (3-4) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over six innings in a 5-0 loss against Texas. He struck out five.

Boyd tied his season high with four walks but was still able to complete six innings for the second time this year. The veteran is transitioning back to a starting role after operating exclusively as a reliever for Seattle last year, and he's struggled to find a rhythm. Despite the less-than-ideal numbers (5.96 ERA and 1.43 WHIP), Boyd remains firmly entrenched in Detroit's rotation and is scheduled to pitch again during the finale of a three-game weekend set versus the White Sox.