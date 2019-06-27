Boyd (5-6) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 11 across seven innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Boyd got off to very strong start, striking out five of the first six batters he faced. While his strikeout pace slowed, Boyd managed an impressive 20 swinging strikes on 96 total pitches. However, he was undone by allowing three home runs -- all solo shots -- and has now allowed at least one home run in five consecutive outings. Boyd's ERA sits at a season-worst mark of 3.72, which he'll try to correct in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at the White Sox.