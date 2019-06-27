Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Sunk by homers
Boyd (5-6) allowed four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 11 across seven innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers.
Boyd got off to very strong start, striking out five of the first six batters he faced. While his strikeout pace slowed, Boyd managed an impressive 20 swinging strikes on 96 total pitches. However, he was undone by allowing three home runs -- all solo shots -- and has now allowed at least one home run in five consecutive outings. Boyd's ERA sits at a season-worst mark of 3.72, which he'll try to correct in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at the White Sox.
More News
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Fans seven in loss•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Dominates for fifth win•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Throws six scoreless in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...