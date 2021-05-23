Boyd (2-5) allowed five runs across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals. He gave up eight hits and three walks while striking out five.

Boyd started the season very strongly but has fallen off a little bit in his last two outings, allowing nine earned runs across 11 innings. The lefty has seen his ERA rise from 1.94 to 3.08 in the process. Boyd would certainly live with that 3.08 figure, but he's coming off a 4.56 ERA in 2019 and a 6.71 ERA in 2020, so there's reason to believe his current number will continue to inch upward. He'll look to buck the trend and pitch better when he takes the hill again Thursday against Cleveland.