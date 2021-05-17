Boyd (2-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Cubs after allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while fanning eight across six innings.

Boyd didn't have his best stuff Sunday despite tossing 69 of his 92 pitches for strikes, but this might have been nothing more than a bump on the road for the 30-year-old left-hander -- this was the first time he allowed more than three runs in any start. He still owns a 2.45 ERA across 47.2 innings, though, and he will try to bounce back in his next start scheduled for next week against the Royals on the road.