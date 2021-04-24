Boyd (2-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits across eight innings but took the loss Saturday against the Royals. He struck out three and did not issue any walks.

Boyd got virtually no support in this one, as the Detroit bats mustered only three hits and one run. Still, the lefty was able to continue his strong start to the season. Through five starts, Boyd has a sparkling 1.82 ERA, though he's managed just 22 strikeouts across 34.2 innings. He had a K/9 of 9.0 or better in each of the last two seasons, so perhaps the whiffs will start to come. Boyd will look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled outing Thursday against the White Sox.