Boyd (2-2) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox despite allowing just two runs over six innings. He gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out nine.

Boyd gave up two runs in the first inning but was locked in the rest of the way. Unfortunately for him, Detroit hitters mustered just two hits and struck out a whopping 20 times in the 4-1 loss. The lefty has been sharp this year with a 3.13 ERA and 48:10 K:BB across 37.1 innings, though he may miss out on some wins due to the lackluster nature of the Tigers' offense. Boyd will look to keep doing his part in his next outing, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Royals.