Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Takes tough-luck loss
Boyd (2-2) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox despite allowing just two runs over six innings. He gave up five hits and a walk, while striking out nine.
Boyd gave up two runs in the first inning but was locked in the rest of the way. Unfortunately for him, Detroit hitters mustered just two hits and struck out a whopping 20 times in the 4-1 loss. The lefty has been sharp this year with a 3.13 ERA and 48:10 K:BB across 37.1 innings, though he may miss out on some wins due to the lackluster nature of the Tigers' offense. Boyd will look to keep doing his part in his next outing, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Royals.
More News
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Still on track for Sunday's start•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Notches second win•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Start vs. Red Sox postponed•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Earns win with quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...