Tigers' Matthew Boyd: Throws six scoreless in no-decision
Boyd didn't factor into the decision against the Marlins on Thursday despite throwing six scoreless innings, giving up five hits, striking out seven and walking one as the Tigers eventually lost 5-2.
Boyd was in line for a win, but closer Shane Greene wound up getting tagged with a blown save after the Marlins struck for all five of their runs in the ninth inning, all of them unearned. The 28-year-old is still off to a strong start to the season, as he's sporting a 3.11 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and an excellent 80:14 K:BB while holding opponents to a .214 batting average over 66.2 innings.
