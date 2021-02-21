Boyd tossed 41 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday and is reportedly ahead of his normal schedule for this point in the spring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

This is encouraging news early in camp, as Boyd acknowledged that he pitched through a hamstring injury and plantar fasciitis last season. The ailments might have contributed to his subpar 6.71 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, but if he's healthier in 2021, the lefty could return to his 2019 form, when he registered a 4.56 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 238 strikeouts across 185.1 innings.