Boyd improved to 1-4 while covering a season-high six innings Saturday in the Tigers' 8-2 win over the Twins in the front end of a doubleheader. He gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out six.

While Boyd served up his ninth home run of the season in the outing, that was about the only blemish on his final line. After posting a 10.24 ERA through his first four starts of the season, the southpaw is now beginning to look like the staff ace Detroit had expected him to be over. In his subsequent three turns, Boyd has has submitted a 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB in 15.1 innings.