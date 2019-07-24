Boyd gave up two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings during Tuesday's 13-inning loss to the Phillies. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Boyd served up a 434-foot, two-run homer to Roman Quinn during the second inning, but that's all the Phillies were able to muster off the southpaw. The 28-year-old surrendered at least four runs in each of his past six starts, so Tuesday's outing was a welcome sight. Boyd will carry a 4.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 168:26 K:BB into Sunday's start at Seattle.