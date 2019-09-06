Boyd (8-10) picked up the win against the Royals Thursday, allowing three run on 10 hits across 6.1 innings. He struck out six and did not issue any walks.

Boyd was plenty hittable, but he limited the damage by walking no one for the seventh time this season. The lefty also won his second straight decision after going 0-4 in his nine previous starts dating back to July 4. Boyd will take a 4.57 ERA and his two-game winning streak into a Wednesday start against the powerful Yankees.