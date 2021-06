Boyd (triceps) is dealing with muscular tendinitis and won't return before the All-Star break, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Boyd was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Although several doctors seem to have ruled out structural damage, the team will give the southpaw extended time to recover to make sure he's fully healthy when he returns. Matt Manning and Wily Peralta could remain in the rotation while Boyd and Spencer Turnbull (forearm) are sidelined.