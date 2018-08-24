Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Activated ahead of Friday's start
Fulmer (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled ahead of Friday's start against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Fulmer has been on the DL since mid-July with a left oblique strain and will be limited to about 70 pitches after a pair of minor-league rehab starts at High-A Lakeland. The 25-year-old had a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 93 strikeouts over 112 strikeouts before landing on the DL.
