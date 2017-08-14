Play

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Activated for start Monday

Fulmer (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Rangers.

As expected, Fulmer missed only slightly more than the minimum amount of time after a bout with right elbow neuritis, with the Tigers ultimately clearing him to rejoin the rotation after he was able to complete a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. Assuming he makes it though Monday's turn no worse for the wear, Fulmer should pick up a second start this week Sunday against the Dodgers. Drew VerHagen will move back to the bullpen after making two starts in Fulmer's stead.

