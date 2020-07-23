The Tigers reinstated Fulmer (elbow) from the 45-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction was merely procedural after manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed a day earlier that Fulmer would be a part of the Tigers' Opening Day rotation, operating as a "opener type" in front of a primary pitcher, most likely Tyler Alexander. Fulmer should gradually have his restrictions loosened in his subsequent turns, as the Tigers are just exercising caution with his usage coming off his March 2019 Tommy John surgery.
