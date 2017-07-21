Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows eight in loss to Royals

Fulmer (10-7) allowed eight runs -- five earned -- on seven hits and a walk while striking out two batters through just 2.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Kansas City.

This was a rough start for Fulmer, and he was definitely a little unlucky. He allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past six outings, and even after Thursday's poor showing, Fulmer still sports a rock-solid 3.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 3.33 FIP. Fantasy owners would love to see improvement to his 6.3 K/9, but considering the landscape of the fantasy pitching ranks, it's tough to complain about Fulmer's season. He projects to face the Royals again in his next start, but this time the game will be at Comerica Park.