Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows five runs in loss to Angels
Fulmer (2-4) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks across 3.1 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Angels. He recorded one strikeout.
Fulmer struggled in the second inning, allowing an RBI single to Luis Valbuena before Ian Kinsler hit a three-run home run to left. He lasted into the fourth but was removed after walking a pair behind a solo shot from Valbuena. This season home runs have hurt Fulmer, who's allowed multiple home runs in three of the four starts in which he's allowed five earned runs or more. He's now done just that in three of his last five starts and will take a hefty 4.60 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays.
