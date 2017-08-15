Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows five through five in loss
Fulmer (10-10) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out just two batters through five innings during Monday's loss to Texas.
Fulmer was placed on the disabled list with right elbow neuritis Aug. 3, and this was his first start since July 31. After beginning the season with a 3.06 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through his first 18 outings of the season, it was disappointing to see him pitch poorly following his DL stint. He'll need to show more on the mound before regaining the matchup-proof status he warranted earlier this season. Fulmer lines up for a daunting home start against the Dodgers next, too.
