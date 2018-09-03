Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows one run in no-decision
Fulmer pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the White Sox. He allowed one hit and four walks, while striking out five.
Fulmer allowed a home run to leadoff hitter Nicky Delmonico, but then retired the next 17 White Sox hitters without giving up another hit. Unfortunately, the Detroit offense stayed dormant until the seventh inning, and Fulmer was not able to secure the win. This was the 25-year-old's best outing in three starts since returning from a stint on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Fulmer will look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tagged for seven runs in loss•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Pitches well in return•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Activated ahead of Friday's start•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set to return Friday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Next step undetermined•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks sharp in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...