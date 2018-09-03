Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows one run in no-decision

Fulmer pitched 5.2 innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Monday's loss to the White Sox. He allowed one hit and four walks, while striking out five.

Fulmer allowed a home run to leadoff hitter Nicky Delmonico, but then retired the next 17 White Sox hitters without giving up another hit. Unfortunately, the Detroit offense stayed dormant until the seventh inning, and Fulmer was not able to secure the win. This was the 25-year-old's best outing in three starts since returning from a stint on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Fulmer will look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Cardinals.