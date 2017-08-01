Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows six earned runs in loss to Yankees

Fulmer (10-9) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks across six innings in Monday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out five.

Fulmer pitched well through the early stages, but he allowed four runs on two hits and two walks after an error in the fourth inning. Aaron Judge followed with a home run in the fifth, then the Yankees chased the right-hander from the game with a two-run rally to begin the seventh. He got behind with regularity in this one, throwing just 14 first-pitch strikes to 30 batters, and Fulmer's pitch selection became predictable as a result. Fulmer has struggled to the tune of 14 earned runs over his last 16.2 innings and will look to get back on track Saturday against the Orioles.