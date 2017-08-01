Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows six runs in loss to Yankees
Fulmer (10-9) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks across six innings in Monday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out five.
Fulmer, who pitched well through the early stages, allowed four runs on two hits and two walks after an error in the fourth inning. Aaron Judge followed with a home run in the fifth and the Yankees chased the right-hander from the game with a two-run rally to begin the seventh. He got behind with regularity thanks to just 14 first-pitch strikes to 30 batters and became predictable with his pitch selection. Fulmer has struggled to the tune of 14 earned runs over his last 16.2 innings and will look to get back on track Saturday against the Orioles.
