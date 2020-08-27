Fulmer allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one across three innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.
Fulmer held the Cubs scoreless through two innings, but ran into trouble in his final frame. He surrendered a free pass to the leadoff hitter and then consecutive singles later in the inning that allowed both of his charged runs to cross the plate. Fulmer has yet to work more than three innings in any outing this season, and has amassed an ugly 8.79 ERA across 14.1 innings.
